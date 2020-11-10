Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson disagree with Floyd Mayweather on belts

Contrary to what Floyd Mayweather said recently, Roy Jones Jr. says the added incentive of a title being on the line always gave him extra motivation for a battle.

Mayweather launched an astonishing rant aimed at the current organizations over the number of belts currently in boxing.

Speaking during Gervonta Davis fight week, Mayweather said: “There are too many champions in the sport of boxing right now.

“Too many champions. It’s no such thing as a super champion, not at all. And I’m not taking anything away from no fighter. It’s too many belts.

“And the reason why it’s too (many), let me tell people what’s going on in the sport of boxing, why there are so many different titles and so many different belts.

“People don’t know you have to pay for every belt you win. There’s a sanctioning fee. If a fighter has just the regular belt, he has to pay a sanctioning fee.

“If a fighter is a super champion, he has to pay a sanctioning fee. This is not good for the sport of boxing.

“Every fighter is a champion now. Belts now is like a fighter winning an amateur trophy.

“We gotta clean this sport of boxing up. This s— doesn’t look good,” he added.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Expecting the WBC to sanction a ‘special’ strap for his exhibition versus Mike Tyson on November 28th, Jones responded directly to a question on Mayweather’s comments.

“First of all, I don’t give a damn what nobody says,” Jones stated. “It hasn’t got anything to do with me (what Floyd Mayweather says).

“I do what I do. My business is my business. I don’t care what nobody else says. This ain’t got nothing to do with him (Floyd Mayweather).

“So he stays over there in his lane do what he do, let me do what I do.

“Secondly, when I was fighting, I wasn’t like them. I went and got every belt possible that I could get in my weight class at the time.

“Mike did the same thing. We come from the old school. We want every belt you got. I don’t care what kind of belt it is. It could be the Joe Patti Seafood belt. I want that. I don’t care.

“If you have a belt in my weight class, in my prime, I wanted that. So you think right now, you want to see me perform you put a belt on the line.”







MIKE TYSON

He continued: “So you think right now you want to see me perform, you put a belt on the line. I’m sorry, but it’s like drugs. I can’t say no. You offer me a title. You got me.

“It doesn’t mean nothing to people like him, maybe, but it meant the world to me.”

As it turns out, the WBC didn’t put a title on the line. They merely gave both former champions a recognition belt each.

Asked if he agreed with Jones on those kinds of accolades, Tyson concluded: “He said it all. It’s like drugs.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.