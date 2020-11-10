Kali Reis claims world title as Split-T celebrate solid weekend

Dawson Photo / Darryl Cobb Jr.

This past weekend, Split-T Management fighters were perfect by winning four bouts, which included adding another world champion to boxing’s premier management company.

Friday night in Saint Petersburg, Florida, Kali Reis captured the WBA Super Lightweight World Championship with a 10-round unanimous decision over Kandi Wyatt.

Reis was brilliant throughout the fight as she showed terrific boxing skills and the Providence, Rhode Island native was dominant with a piston-like jab and pinpoint left hooks. Reis moved around the ring with great footwork that set up her shots against the hard charging Wyatt.

Reis took the title by winning by scores of 97-93, 97-92 and 96-94 to become a two-weight division world champion as she had previously won the WBC Middleweight championship.

On the same card, super middleweight Isaiah Steen remained perfect by taking out veteran Juan De Angel in round five of their scheduled six-round bout.

Steen scored two knockdowns which included the final hook that sent De Angel down, and the fight was stopped at 23 seconds of the 5th round. De Angel had previously lasted the distance with world champions Caleb Plan and Austin Trout.

Steen of Cleveland is now 15-0 with 12 knockouts.

The wins by Reis and Steen were seen on Impact Network, and will be replayed on November 14th at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday night in Philadelphia, Mark Dawson shook off a 20-month layoff with a six-round unanimous decision over crosstown rival Vincent Floyd.

Dawson worked well as he was proficient with his overhand left and right hooks from the southpaw stance.





Dawson won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55 to raise his mark to 7-0-1.

Also on Saturday night, prized amateur standout Tika Hemingway made her long-awaited professional debut with a four round unanimous decision over Miranda Barber in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Scores were 40-36 on all cards.

Hemingway, who was amateur rivals with Clarissa Shields, and has three wins over WBC and WBO World Champion, Franchon Crews Dezurn.