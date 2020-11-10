Heavyweight under review after folding from phantom ‘floating rib shot’

Sean Michael Ham

Cuban veteran Luis Ortiz returned to form last weekend, but the manner of the heavyweight victory has since been questioned.

Social media is now awash with ‘dive’ claims after opponent Alexander Flores was accused by many of going down easy in the short fight.

Flores was peppered with a small flurry early on by Ortiz but not really troubled. It was only around the 30-second mark where things took a turn for the worst.

Ortiz landed a right-handed body shot, seemingly on Flores’ arm or elbow without too much force in it.

Despite not hitting him flush or seemingly in the sweet-spot, Flores folded like a deck chair and couldn’t get to his feet in time.

The validity of the knockout is no under serious doubt.

In commentary analysis, former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis called it ‘the floating rib shot’ and congratulated Ortiz for the punch.

Premier Boxing Champions, the hosts of the event, also described the punch as a ‘perfect’ one.

HEAVYWEIGHT SHOT

“It was then a perfectly placed lead right hook to the body that would end the night early, as Flores folded from the shot to the ribs, giving Ortiz the victory at 45 seconds of the first round,” they said in the media release for the contest.

Never-the-less, detractors have taken to social platforms in their droves to criticize Flores for his efforts.







A win is a win for Ortiz, though. He’s now back in contention for another world title shot following a second loss to Deontay Wilder last year.

As for Flores, known as ‘The Great’ – who knows where he goes from here.

The 30-year-old may have some convincing to do regarding his reputation.

The California State Athletic Commission has confirmed that Flores will have his purse for the clash withheld until he gives a satisfactory explanation.

