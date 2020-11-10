P4P star tells Deontay Wilder, ‘you’re a grown-a** man, stop being a b****!’

@bronzebomber / Mikey Williams

Deontay Wilder has been told in no uncertain terms to grow up and stop throwing his toys out of the pram by the current undisputed champion.

Teofimo Lopez, who holds all four belts at 135, appeared on ‘The AK and Barak Show’ on Sirius XM recently.

In conversation, Lopez discussed his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko, future and was asked about Deontay Wilder’s infamous Halloween statement.

Lopez didn’t hold back with his views on Wilder making several accusations against Tyson Fury.

“Stop talking about a dent in your head. You’re a grown-ass man, stop being a b—-,” said the young superstar.

Other points discussed by Lopez are available in a full interview with Sirius XM available now.

They include:

Hasn’t totally sunk in yet, has his moments when he wallows in it but knows he needs to stay focused.

Waiting for two of his belts to come in the mail.

Everyone should know that he is the undisputed champion, but people are going to downplay this.

Never felt he had to beat Haney to prove anything. He’s fighting Gamboa, who’s a D fighter.

The title world champion isn’t as prestigious as it used to be.

I’m just here to collect the main belts.

Has many options as far as what’s next. He’ll eventually go try to conquer another weight division.

People think he’s on roids because he knocks people up.

Wilder needs to focus on himself and stop talking about nonsense.

DEONTAY WILDER TWO-WEIGHT

Wilder is now being linked to a move down to super cruiserweight after Fury pulled the plug on a trilogy clash between the pair.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ can easily make the new 224-pound limit and could face a contender of the WBC’s choosing for the two-weight attempt.







As for Lopez, the sky really is the limit. A couple of title defenses are expected in 2021 before one of the other big names at lightweight in 2022.

