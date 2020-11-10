Boxer Omar Juarez a positive role model for young people

The rapidly expanding emergence of an inspirational leader continues unabated in the personage of undefeated super lightweight prospect, Omar Juarez (9-0, 4 KOs).

An outstanding professional boxer by trade, Juarez is rising on the national stage with his recent designation as brand ambassador for the newly formed partnership between the California based Feet First Foundation and the globally recognized World Boxing Council’s humanitarian branch “World Boxing Cares”.

Omar Juarez’ carefully crafted message about the principles needed to achieve goals has positively affected young people’s lives in his hometown, Brownsville, Texas since he was 15-years old. The overwhelmingly positive feedback he has received from young people about his message has inspired him to even greater heights in this endeavor.

None more than a touching tribute he just received from a special needs child named Isaias, who deals with acute challenges that include communication. Isaias is limited to communicating through a laptop and was a frequent visitor to Omar’s gym on Fridays when it was opened to special needs kids.

As the pandemic took hold, Isaias found himself isolated at home and began to feel the effects of this isolation, he typed out a message of gratitude to Omar for being a source of inspiration and hope. His family acknowledged to Omar the much needed solace this represented to their son.

“To hear a message like the one I received from Isaias and his family made my day,” said Omar Juarez, who fights under the Premier Boxing Champions banner. “Its moments like these that keep me motivated as I continue to be a positive role model in my community. As a Chinese proverb states…I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples.”

These are the touching moments that energize Omar as he continues his quest to become an inspirational leader on a worldwide scale.