Exclusive: Alexander Povetkin released from hospital, needs recovery time

World Boxing News has been informed that WBC interim heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin is now out of hospital after battling Covid-19.

The Russian puncher was taken in as a precaution on the back of being diagnosed with the virus last week.

A scheduled fight rematch with Dillian Whyte was moved from November 21 to January 30th as a result.

WBN now understands Povetkin may need more time to recover after doctors told him to take some rest before going back to training.

“Sasha has been released from the hospital today. He is now getting treatment at home,” promoter Ryabinskiy exclusively told World Boxing News.

“His doctor considers him to be stable. Sasha feels good right now, but it will definitely take some time for him to recover fully.

“He will not be starting any boxing training earlier than two to three weeks from now,” he added.

Should Povetkin want more than an eight-week camp for Whyte, it’s almost certain that the return will have to be pushed back further.

The new target date of January 30 could prove unworkable under the current circumstances. More will be revealed in the coming days.

ALEXANDER POVETKIN at 224lbs

For now, the 41-year-old needs to fully recuperate from what can be a deadly disease to some. News that a vaccine is on the way will be of no consolation to the boxer.

Povetkin shocked Whyte back in August with a stunning knockout in Eddie Hearn’s back garden, earning himself another big paycheck in the process.

A repeat victory will push Povetkin closer to a shot at Tyson Fury. That’s if a move down to a new super cruiserweight limit is not considered.







WBN has reached out further to World of Boxing to see if Povetkin would consider battling Deontay Wilder for a newly-created and vacant 224-pound WBC title.

In the meantime, we wish Povetkin a speedy recovery.

