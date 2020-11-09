WBC Mandatory Status: Strawweight to Welterweight

The World Boxing Council released their Mandatory Report from Strawweight to welterweight weight classes in November 2020.

WBC QUARTERLY REPORT ABOUT CONVENTION RULING ON EACH DIVISION – NOVEMBER 2020

The WBC believes in transparency and administrative disclosure.

WBC annual convention meetings determine world rankings and each division’s mandatory status in open floor meetings and are formally voted by the Board of Governors.

The WBC began to report this information in 2015 to bring clarity and transparency to the WBC’s administration to the public.

The World Boxing Council announced, since the beginning of the pandemic and after a unanimous vote by the Board of Governors, that it will administer the activity of the world championships, using absolute justice, analyzing each case separately – taking into account all the variables corresponding to each situation, providing flexibility and common sense to address the problems that may arise due to the uncertain times in which we are living, considering Covid-19 infections, travel restrictions, lockdowns, etc.

WELTERWEIGHT

Welterweight champion Errol Spence defends against Danny Garcia in a mandatory fight in November.

Shawn Porter will contest the silver championship against Sebastian Formella on August 22.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Shawn Porter defeated Sebastian Formella by UD12 and won the silver vacant title on August 22.

· Errol Spence will make his mandatory fight against Danny Garcia on December 5.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

Super lightweight champion José Ramírez faces Viktor Postol in a mandatory fight on August 29.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Jose Carlos Ramirez defeated Viktor Postol by MD12 in a mandatory defense of his title on August 29.

· Jose Zepeda defeated Ivan Baranchyk for the silver and elimination bout on October 3 in Las Vegas.

LIGHTWEIGHT

Franchise lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko will clash with IBF champion Teofimo Lopez on October 17 in Las Vegas in a unification bout. The board of governors voted in favor of accepting Top Rank’s request that, if Teofimo Lopez wins the match, he be recognized as the franchise champion.

WBC Champion Devin Haney will have a voluntary defense.

Ryan “Kingry” Garcia will face Luke Campbell for the interim title.

Javier Fortuna will notify the WBC of his plans regarding their fight on August 28 and have the WBC’s unconditional support.

Eliminatory fights will be held in Russia for the Silver title.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Teofimo Lopez defeated Lomachenko and is now the WBC Franchise champion and unified undisputed champion of the lightweight division.

· Devin Haney vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa – November 7 in Florida – Winner must face Garcia vs. Campbell’s winner.

· Luke Campbell vs. Ryan Garcia for the interim and first mandatory position– December 5.

· Javier Fortuna vs. Jorge Linares final elimination – TBD – Winner will be the second mandatory division.

· Francesco Patera vs. Devis Boschiero for the silver vacant title in Italy in November.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

Super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt will defend his title against official challenger Oscar Valdez on a date to be determined. Top Rank has until the end of August to confirm the deal. Otherwise, a purse offer will be ordered. A tournament will determine the next mandatory.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Miguel Berchelt vs. Oscar Valdez mandatory – December 12.

· Foster vs. Miguel Roman for the silver on November 19 in California.

FEATHERWEIGHT

Featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr. does not have a mandatory challenger. #2 Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. # 5 Eduardo Ramírez will be the final eliminator on September 19 in Connecticut. It was considered that this fight is signed and that challenger #1 was not available as he had plans to fight for another body.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Eduardo Ramírez’s fight did not take place.

· Nyambayar defeated Cobia Breedy by SD12 in a semifinal eliminator on September 19.







SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

Super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas fractured his leg and will be out of circulation for months. Therefore, he will be named champion in recess. The governing board accepted the following fights:

Luis Nery faces Aaron Alameda for the vacant title, and the winner will be forced to two mandatories.

There will be two final eliminatory bouts, and the winners will be mandatory.

Carlos Castro vs. Christopher Diaz first mandatory.

Daniel Román vs. Juan Carlos Payano for the second.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Luis Nery defeated Aaron Alameda by UD12 and won the vacant title on September 26.

· Daniel Roman defeated Juan Carlos Payano by UD12 and won the final elimination. He is the mandatory challenger.

· Carlos Castro vs. Christopher Diaz will fight a final eliminator – TBD.

BANTAMWEIGHT

Bantamweight champion Nordine Ouabaali defends against Nonito Donaire in December in his mandatory defense.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire mandatory on December 12.

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada has a voluntary defense. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the mandatory challenger. Thailand’s travel restrictions situation will be verified.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Juan Francisco Estrada defeated Carlos Cuadras KO11 in a voluntary defense. Oct. 23 in Mexico City and must fight next to the mandatory contender.

· Sor Rungvisai is the mandatory challenger.

FLYWEIGHT

Flyweight champion Julio César Martínez was fighting official challenger McWilliams Arroyo but withdrew due to illness. The promoters will try to reschedule the match.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Julio Cesar Martinez defeated KO2 Moises Calleros – voluntary – October 23 in Mexico City.

LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

Light flyweight Kenshiro Teraji is awaiting a fight date. A final elimination fight will be ordered soon after analyzing the fighters’ situation, countries, and restrictions.

STRAWWEIGHT

Strawweight champion Wanheng Menayothin could fight a voluntary defense in September. A final elimination bout will be ordered reviewing the situation.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

· Menayothin vs. Panya Pradabsri in a voluntary defense on November 25 in Thailand.