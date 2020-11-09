Paulie Malignaggi oversees BOXXER draw ahead of Tuesday’s tournament

Former world champion Paul Malignaggi conducted today’s official draw for the opening matches of the BOXXER ‘Tuesday Fight Night’ Super-Middleweight Tourmament.

‘Magic Man’ Paul Malignaggi flew in from New York last night to oversee today’s official draw for Tuesday’s four-man Super-Middleweight Tournament.

The tournament airs live on both BT Sport and ITV 4 from 8pm this coming Tuesday, November 10 and will see the winner walk away with the grand prize and a long-term contract with BOXXER, the dynamic British boxing brand creating new stars and future legends.

Tournament favourite Zak Chelli (7-1-1, 3 KO’s) was the first name drawn from the hat, followed by Manchester rival Ben Ridings (3-0).

The two had already exchanged some words prior to the draw and will now settle their differences in the opening fight of the tournament.

For the second semi-final, former Team England amateur boxer Harry Woods (4-0) was drawn to face Mike McGoldrick (6-0, 2 KO’s).

With Woods fighting out of Liverpool and McGoldrick representing MTK Manchester, the rivalry is already built in – Tuesday night’s high stakes just raise the intensity.

Veteran analyst Steve Bunce was on hand to interview the tournament fighters once the draw was complete. All four made strong statements about their intentions for Tuesday night.

Zak Chelli:

“I want two knockouts – that’s my goal, that’s what I’m going for. I believe I am levels above, I have proved myself. Ben’s record speaks for itself, there’s not really much on it. I’ve watched him on YouTube and I’ve not been impressed.”

Ben Ridings:

“I’ve not fought for over a year and a half. If I look at myself on YouTube now I laugh at myself – I fight completely different now. I am ready to go. I’m game as they come – from the first bell.”

Harry Woods:

“I had over 80 amateur fights and I feel like that hopefully gives me an edge in the first fight. The fast pace will suit me and I reckon I can match anyone’s pace in this tournament.”

Mike McGoldrick

“I wasn’t bothered who I got in the draw. I am going to go in there, stick to my gameplan, get the win. We’ve changed things up in training to make it shorter and sharper.”





The full fight card is as follows:

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT FOUR-MAN TOURNAMENT

Zak Chelli

Ben Ridings

Harry Woods

Mike McGoldrick

UNDERCARD

Mikael Lawal v Ossie Jervier

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Cruiserweight Contest

Derrick Osaze v John Telford

6 x 3 Minute Rounds Middleweight Contest

Florian Marku v Muma Mweemba

4/6 x 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

Jack Fincham v TBC

Professional Debut

4 x 3 Minute Rounds Light-Heavyweight Contest