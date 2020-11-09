Kali Reis vs Kandi Wyatt replay to air on Impact Network next week

This past Friday night, Kali Reis won the WBA Super Lightweight world championship with a unanimous decision over Kandi Wyatt in an action packed fight in front of a sold out crowd in Saint Petersburg, Florida

The fight will air on Saturday, November 14 on Impact Network to 90 million homes. The start time is 10:30 PM ET.

Steven Marcano the programming partner to Impact Network stated “The Reis- Wyatt event was needed for us as we haven’t put a show since February 1st. That card saw Austin Trout headline to a sold out crowd in New Mexico.

“For this past weekend’s event, I wanted to showcase a championship bout with a crowd, and when this opportunity was presented, we decided to press re-start. We did the show in a smaller venue, and we had to downsize our production because because of the restrictions.

“We have to make sure that we are able to control the safety of fighters, fans and staff. That is our primary concern. We will be doing shows in 3,000-5000 seat venues as long it permits, and Impact Boxing will do an arena show Super Bowl weekend.. This is why we wanted to start off with a show at a smaller venue, yet still bring a championship fight.”

“We will put our fights in bigger venues and abide by all state and commission regulations. If we feel that the state or commission changes, we will abide.”

In 2021, Impact Boxing will start on January 9th, and following up on February 5th, with a show from an arena in Tampa, Florida that will be a big event that will coincide with the Super Bowl Impact Boxing is committed to airing only premium events.

“We have a great Impact Boxing team, and we have solidified a terrific commentary staff with Antonio Tarver, BJ Flores, Ryan Burton, Marc Abrams and Zach Hirsch. This show came to us quickly, and we aired it because it was a terrific opportunity to put on a great world title bout. In 2021, Impact Boxing’s 36-date calendar is filling up quickly. Stay tuned for high quality events from great venues all over the country. Impact’s sole goal is to compete with the highest level and give the best opportunity for promoters, fighters and all people in the boxing community.”





Look for the return of Stars and Champions hosted by Dan Rafael on January 8th at 10:30 PM ET. Also the Stars and Champions reality series to return that will document the careers of the Impact Boxing team Fighters, Promoters, Commentators and Executives.

On February 5th, Impact Network will launch it’s Super Saturday original programming lineup. On Super Bowl Weekend, which will feature all original programs from 4 PM ET until 7 PM ET, and will return at 10:30 PM that evening with the aforementioned championship fight card.