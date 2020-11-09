Jack Martin has unfinished business with Inder Bassi this week

Jack Martin has revealed that there is unfinished business with opponent Inder Bassi ahead of their showdown on Wednesday’s action-packed MTKFightNight event.

Unbeaten fighters will collide when Martin (3-0) takes on Bassi (2-0) at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

The two men have previously boxed in the amateurs, and Martin hopes to use the experience from that contest to inspire himself to victory later this week.

Martin said: “We boxed years ago in the amateurs but there was a clash of heads so the fight finished early in the second round. I’ve always enjoyed fighting a taller opponent so hopefully I can exploit him as a bigger target to hit.

“I’ve always found fighting a better opponent brings the best out in myself. It’s been a nice thing to focus on during everything that has been going on at the moment.

“I’m really excited to fight, and it being behind closed doors doesn’t bother me really. At the end of the day it’s just me and him in the ring.

“I’m not looking past this and haven’t thought about anything after this fight, I’ll just take every bout as it comes.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.