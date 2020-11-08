Tommy Fury vs Marsellos Wilder grudge fight opens up to continue feud

Action Images / Marsellos

Tommy Fury’s scathing assessment of Deontay Wilder’s recent rant has opened up the door for a massive UK clash with Marsellos Wilder in 2021.

The Love Island star, younger brother of Tyson Fury, blasted the ‘Bronze Bomber’ for recent social media claims.

Wilder suggested Tyson cheated in their February world heavyweight title battle, which left the American damaged and beaten in seven rounds.

The Las Vegas event, which Tommy attended with girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague, is now a notorious stain on the career of Deontay.

Tommy didn’t hold back when airing his views on Wilder’s accusations.

“As a champion and as a role model, you should admit you’ve been beaten twice by a better man and brush yourself off and come again,” Fury told Press Box PR.

“All of these excuses he’s coming up with are bad to hear. He’s not a good sportsman. Basically, just coming up with anything he can think of.

“He’s saying his team has spiked his water and all sorts of stuff, ludicrous stuff that you don’t say as a sportsman.

“As an athlete, you just kind of take on the chin and get on with it. “I think Wilder’s in a really low, low state because he had a big ego. Everyone around him had big egos.”

Deontay certainly won’t appreciate Tommy’s words. But neither will the former WBC champ’s sibling Marsellos, who is also a fighter.

If anything, Marsellos has been more vocal than Deontay in pushing the theory that Tyson used underhand tactics to win.

TOMMY FURY vs MARSELLOS WILDER

Marsellos is currently 5-2 as a cruiserweight but has struggled at the weight. In his last fight on Deontay’s undercard of his rematch win over Luis Ortiz, Marsellos was stopped in four rounds and didn’t look good.

Therefore, a move down or even dropping a few pounds for a catchweight clash with light-heavyweight Tommy is a definite possibility.

Scaling 187 pounds as recently as 2019, Marsellos would have no problem meeting Fury in the middle – that’s if a sound offer comes from promoter Frank Warren.







Marsellos Wilder, with his career stalling, would certainly be receptive to a nice paycheck from Warren, who could build the fight massively in the UK by using the Fury vs. Wilder angle.

There’s also no reason to delay too long as Fury is going for his fourth professional victory this week. Bringing Marsellos over next year, even for a warm-up before facing Fury, makes total sense.

UK fans are pinning their hopes on Tyson battling Anthony Joshua in 2021. So with Fury vs. Wilder still in the headlines, why not grab the chance to pit their younger brothers together with both hands.

Watch this space.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.