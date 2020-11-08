Grandpa Money: Floyd Mayweather to get a new title at the age of 44

Esther Lin

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will become a grandfather at the ripe old age of 44 after his daughter Yaya became pregnant at 19 years old.

Mayweather discussed the situation for the first time recently in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

Presented with the rumor for the first time in public, Mayweather confirmed Yaya was in a relationship with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

He also said ‘yes’ to the notion of Yaya getting knocked up.

In response, Mayweather said: “I want the best for my daughter. Always want the best.

“If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Her mother and I are happy.

“But what I try not to do is get in her personal business. Because once she’s no longer under my roof, then it’s between her and her better half.”

Turning 44 in February next year, Mayweather will now welcome the newest member of the famous family.

Father Floyd Sr. will be a great grandfather at 68.

After what has been a turbulent year for the Mayweather’s, with the devastating losses of Roger Mayweather and Josie Gibson, this seems to be good news.

Yaya has plenty of support behind her despite being a teenage pregnancy statistic and will have all the help she needs moving forward.

YoungBoy NBA, on the other hand, is reportedly expecting his sixth child having only just turned 21. YoungBoy has disputed one of the offspring in the past, though.







FLOYD MAYWEATHER RETIRED

Floyd Mayweather recently announced his retirement from competitive boxing amidst rumors of a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. Therefore, the five-weight world champion should have plenty of time to be a hands-on grandpa.

However, he did leave the door open to beating up another MMA fighter in the future after battering Conor McGregor in 2017.

“As of right now, I’m doing exhibitions,” Mayweather told CNN en Español. “

I’m 100% sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore.

“So, that’s out of the question (a Manny Pacquiao rematch). I mean, my faculties mean a lot to me.

“Money doesn’t make me, I make money, and my health is more important than money.

“As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a boxing ring? Absolutely.”

A rematch with Manny Pacquiao, much-talked-about at the back end of 2019, is now seemingly off the table for good.

