Floyd Mayweather vows never to put his fighters on a streaming app

100kthedon

Superstar Floyd Mayweather is staying old school with his promotional methods of putting his fighters on television and Pay Per View platforms.

The WBN Fighter of the Decade for 2010-2020, who will receive his award in 2021 due to the pandemic, opened up on the choices available.

As Canelo Alvarez leaves his streaming app behind at DAZN and is tipped to go back to PPV, Mayweather says this is the best way for any boxer.

“As a promoter, I know what fighters want because I have been on both ends,” Mayweather explained to Club Shay Shay. “I was a fighter, so I know what you are looking for, and I know how you need to be promoted.

“Right now, Gervonte ‘Tank’ Davis (recently made PPV debut) is the most exciting fighter in the sport of boxing. I also have another fighter called Rolly (Rolando Romero), and he’s 11-0. He’s going to fight for the world title, and he’s a heavy hitter. Very, very exciting.

“My job is to put these guys in a position to make a lot of money and to entertain.

“I never watch DAZN because it’s on an app (like ESPN+) on the phone. I believe in putting fighters on television – old school.

“We believe in putting fighters on Showtime, Fox, or Pay Per View. We are going to continue to take these fighters to the next level.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER LEGACY

Asked about his own continued retirement and facing the best during his career, Mayweather responded: “As you get older your body breaks down. But you still have to find ways to win.

“I am still mentally strong, so I can still find ways to win, and that’s what makes me so great.

“I am going to take my hat off to a hell of a fighter in Canelo. He won the light heavyweight championship and he beat a lot of great fighters. I can’t take anything away from him.







“Then, when he faced Floyd Mayweather, they say he was too young. Remember, you are at your best (physically) when your young when.

“I was 21, and I was Fighter of the Year, but when we fought, they say he was inexperienced. I think he had had more fights than I did. Not at the elite level, but he still had a lot of fights.

“There is always going to be an excuse. Do I care what people think? No.”

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.