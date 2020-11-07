Special WBC title not on the line for Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr exhibition

Heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will not be fighting for any special WBC title when the pair collide on November 28.

Despite previous reports to the contrary, and Jones then admitting he was more motivated if there was a WBC belt on the line, the situation has been cleared up.

The World Boxing Council will pay tribute to the superstar champions and give each competitor a strap for their efforts.

No matter who wins, the pair will walk away with a ‘Front Line Battle – Black Lives Matter’ strap.

Outlining their thoughts on giving Tyson and Jones the awards, the WBC said the following: “Through their wondrous careers, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have written with golden letters several chapters in the history books of the WBC and boxing in general.

MIKE TYSON

“Mike Tyson firstly became the youngest fighter ever to win the heavyweight championship of the world. At the age of 20, he knocked out then-champion Trevor Berbick in only two rounds, capturing The WBC Green and Gold Belt.

“Secondly, Tyson’s reign was supreme, unifying the division. He went on to defend his championship on multiple occasions.

“Regaining his WBC championship by knocking out Frank Bruno in the third round years later, Tyson has been a major force in the sport.

“‘Iron Mike’ has influenced millions of persons from around the world to follow boxing.”







ROY JONES JR

They continued: “Roy Jones Jr has been closely associated with The WBC since 1992 when he captured The WBC Continental America championship.

“Roy became WBC light heavyweight world champion in 1996.

“He unified the division, making multiple title defenses. Roy was pound for pound king for many years and was the dominant force of the 1990s.

“The WBC is honored to support their exhibition match scheduled for November 28 in which both will go into the ring with the admirable purpose of raising funds for charitable campaigns in the “Front Line Battle. “

“This exhibition match is sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission involving thorough medical examinations.

“With VADA performing the Clean Boxing Program out of competition anti-doping testing to both.

“The WBC has prepared a unique belt to commemorate this occasion. Each fighter will receive a belt in recognition of their innovative efforts to bring entertainment to the world.

“It’s a great cause during these challenging and harsh times for humanity.

“A fun innovation is also being organized for November 28th. The WBC Remote Scoring System will be used and have three legendary champions score the exhibition.

“They will judge via specific criteria, to provide additional entertainment to the fans from around the world.”

