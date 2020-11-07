Filip Hrgovic promising another knockout against Rydell Booker

Ed Mulholland

Filip Hrgović (11-0-9 KOs) weighed in at 110kg (242.6lbs) on Friday, ahead of his clash with Rydell Booker (26-3-13 KOs) in Hollywood, Florida this Saturday, as the Croatian seeks a fifth straight knockout victory. His opponent Booker weighed 112.4kg (248lbs).

‘El Animal’ has declared he “will not be friends” with Rydell Booker and that he aims “to finish him” when they meet in the ring this Saturday, insinuating he’ll be seeking another highlight reel finish against the man who went the distance with Kubrat Pulev last time out.

Coming face to face with Booker for the final time before fight night, Hrgovic said “I’m feeling very well, I want to thank my coach Pedro Diaz for preparing me very well and to the organizations Eddie Hearn and Team Sauerland and my manager. I’m feeling very good and happy to be here.”

“You’re going to see a great performance (tomorrow night), before the knockout I need to outbox him, I will not just knock him out, I will outbox first, and show my boxing ability.”







When asked who he would like next, ‘El Animal’ said “I want to come out on top, I want to become champion. Which way we’re going to go, no one knows, it is up to my management and promoter to match me up with the best in the division and I feel ready for everyone”.

Promoter Nisse Sauerland has previously described his fighter as “the best in the heavyweight division”, and stood by him again after the weigh in.

“He’s sensational” said Sauerland, who predicts a big 2021 for the Croatian powerhouse, “he’s light on his feet, heavy in his hands and when you combine his heart and his boxing intelligence you have a champion in the making. We believe he will impress again on Saturday night and it is only a matter of time before he is going for major honours.”