Ryan Garcia joins Devin Haney in dismissing Teofimo Lopez as 135 king

Ryan Garcia, the WBC Silver lightweight champion, has aired his views on the current climate at 135 pounds regarding Teofimo Lopez.

Following Devin Haney, who holds the ‘regular’ version, Garcia says Lopez being the WBC ‘Franchise’ champion means nothing.

Despite Lopez defeating the lineal ruler in Vasyl Lomachenko and the rightful WBC holder, Garcia was having none of it when speaking to Sirius XM.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ

“Teofimo Lopez is not the king of the lightweight division. When the time comes for us to fight, it will be a great fight. But he needs me,” Garcia told AK and Barak.

“No matter who has the belts, they need me. I don’t listen to social media.”

DEVIN HANEY

‘King Ry’ then turned his attention to Haney.

“Devin Haney has done nothing special in his career. When he wins, he doesn’t blow anyone away. He’s fighting people he should beat quickly, but he doesn’t do it.

“Devin looks desperate when he talks about me. He needs to focus on the division.

“I will handle Devin Haney eventually. He’s on the list along with Gervonta Davis and everyone else.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Gervonta Davis, the new two-weight champion, was next on the hitlist for the Golden Boy star.

“Ever since Gervonta talked about my parents, I’ve had my eye on him. He will be handled.

“Tank was supposed to KO Leo. I thought it was going to come sooner. If I fight Tank, I’ll stay calm. Leo didn’t stay calm. The pressure was too much for him.

“I don’t want to give my gameplan away but I’m going to use my distance to beat and KO Tank if we fight.”







Facing Luke Campbell next, Garcia has been training alongside Canelo Alvarez for what is expected to be his toughest test yet.

“I bring the fans. I have everyone watching. Once I get what I want in negotiations, we can go from there.

“It’s confusing when it comes to PPV. A lot of people don’t want to spend money. I hope the Tank-Santa Cruz numbers are big (rumored to be around 250,000).

“I’m never a hater – we’re all blessed in our own way.

“It’s been good energy in the gym. Canelo involves himself much more in this camp for me than others. He really wants me to shine.

“Canelo and I don’t spar, but we mess around a bit. He’s too big for me to spar seriously,” he concluded.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.