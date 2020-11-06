EXCLUSIVE: Tyson Fury ‘0’ savior trains Kell Brook, defuses weight worry

Briton Kell Brook has a new trainer as the former world welterweight champion prepares to face one of the toughest tests of his career.

‘The Special One’ has enlisted the help of Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas, the man credited with saving Tyson Fury’s ‘0’ in 2019.

His job? – To try to end the reign of the formidable ex-undisputed super-lightweight king Terence Crawford.

Brook is three victories into his comeback from a damaging loss to Crawford rival Errol Spence Jr.

Three trainer switches and a promotional dispute later, the Sheffield man knows he’s currently in last chance saloon.

Whether Brook will be okay in making the weight after moving down will be answered the day before the contest.

WBN asked Capetillo for his thoughts from the Nevada gym he resides. The Mexcian was in a bullish mood.

“Kell Brook is looking spectacular in the gym,” Capetillo exclusively told World Boxing News. “He’s in tremendous shape.

“He looks phenomenal, and his weight is really, really in control. Kell has been doing tremendous work.

“I’m happy with the way he looks. It is an honor to be a part of his team. We are just hoping everything comes up good and goes our way against Terence Crawford.

“We are looking to be victorious on November 14th. He’s very optimistic and positive about the outcome of the fight.

“He has a great mindset and is strong like a mule. So let’s get it!”







KELL BROOK WEIGHT

Asked straight up if the weight was ever going to be a problem – and if he can make welterweight, Capetillo added: “He will make it.”

For what could be his final world title bout, Brook has teamed up with Bob Arum and Top Rank after leaving Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Sport after a decade-long partnership.

Whether Brook will head back to Matchroom remains to be seen in the future, but for now, the only focus is Crawford.

In Capetillo, the 34-year-old has an experienced pair of hands, especially in the cutman department, having helped Fury go several rounds with Otto Wallin when suffering a horrible gash.

Earning a bonus or two from Fury for his efforts, Capetillo will be aiming to help another Englishman on the path to a world title.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.