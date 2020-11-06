Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet set to wow on UK debut

Kazakhstan superstar Tursynbay Kulakhmet has vowed to mark his UK debut in style on Wednesday’s action-packed #MTKFightNight – promising a top-level performance when he fights Macaulay McGowan for the WBC International super-welterweight title.

In just his second professional fight, highly-rated Kulakhmet (1-0, 1 KO) faces unbeaten McGowan (14-0-1, 3 KOs) on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield next week, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

It gives Kulakhmet a fantastic chance to introduce himself on a big stage and secure a world ranking, and the 26-year-old plans on taking full advantage.

Kulakhmet said: “I’m excited to fight on this MTK Fight Night card. It’s a big opportunity for me to show the UK fans who I am in boxing.

“My debut fight was interesting in my country because my opponent was a three-time champion of Kazakhstan and had good experience in professional boxing, but I showed my skills.

“I know a lot of guys in the UK, but I don’t know much about McGowan. I watched his fights on YouTube, and I will show sharp, classy, high quality boxing that I hope all of my fans will enjoy.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday’s card, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin, Lewie Edmondson returns, and Danny Murrell enters the paid ranks for the first time.