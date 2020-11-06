Floyd Mayweather declares Gervonta Davis ‘Top Dog’ after PPV success

Esther Lin

Floyd Mayweather believes the success of Gervonta Davis recently has catapulted him into the upper echelons of the sport of boxing.

The former pound for pound king, who has mentored Davis for the past five years, was beaming from ear-to-ear following his Pay Per View win over Leo Santa Cruz.

Mayweather firmly sees Davis as one of the best around at the moment.

“It was an amazing performance. I’m just happy for him,” said Mayweather. “I know how he feels. I used to be that same kid sitting right here.

“It feels great to be on this side and able to give back knowledge to help him grow. If anybody can become a household name, it’s this kid right here.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER TOP DOG

“’Tank’ had a long training camp, and we’re going to enjoy this victory. ‘Tank’ is the top dog. He’s on pay-per-view for a reason.

“We don’t want to start calling out names. We want to let him go home and enjoy himself with his family and team.

“He’s going to keep proving to the world that he’s the best.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Regarding his uppercut KO of the Year moment, Davis stated: “I didn’t take too much punishment so I’m just going to take a week or a week and a half off and get back to Las Vegas.

“At this point, it’s best for me to stay in the gym, so I’m going to keep that up.

“It’s not up to me to say who’s on the pound-for-pound list. Me and my team believe that I’m on it. The people see what’s going on and they see what’s happening tonight.







“I knew I had the speed and power advantage coming into the fight. But he caught me a couple of times. So it was more about timing than speed.

“I feel strong at 130 pounds. It’s just up to me to stay in the gym. I feel good at the weight. But if there’s a good opportunity at 135, I’m ready to make it happen.”

Davis could now be set for an extended run at 135 after becoming a two-weight simultaneous world title-holder.

