Christian Hammer recovers quickly from Covid, faces Tony Yoka on Nov 27

Fights on unfamiliar terrain are nothing new to Christian Hammer as he prepares to travel to face Tony Yoka in France.

In his long career (31 fights, 25 wins, 15 knockouts). The heavyweight from EC Boxing stood among opponents in the ring in England, the USA, and Russia.

Hammer was able to compete there with the world-class boxers in his weight class. He was supposed to go back to the United Kingdom on October 31, where a duel with local hero David Allen was scheduled.

Unfortunately, a positive corona test thwarted these plans. However, this is now over, and another great fight is already set.

On November 27th, Hammer will meet the reigning Olympic champion Tony Yoka (8 fights, 8 wins, 7 knockouts) in Nantes, France.

Yoka was last able to stop his compatriot Johann Duhaupas impressively. The undefeated boxer is considered one of the great hopes of the French heavyweights.

Hammer, though, is not impressed by that.

“Yoka is a strong boxer, but I’ve been in the ring with completely different calibers,” said Hammer.

“I want to work my way up again with an away win and show that you have to reckon with me in 2020 too. ”

Since the 33-year-old was already in the middle of preparing for the fight against Allen, the physical basics have already been worked out.

Now, all he has to do is get used to boxing a 10 cm taller Frenchman, which should also be done by choosing the right sparring partner.

Together with trainer Bülent Baser, the ideal strategy is planned for the battle. It is scheduled for twelve rounds, and all is worked out.

“Christian knows that he can bring a budding superstar down to earth here. That is why it will be very exciting to see what awaits us in France,” says ECB boss Erol Ceylan.







TONY YOKA vs CHRISTIAN HAMMER BILL

Before the main fight gets down to business, two other hopefuls from the EC Boxing camp will let their fists fly in Nantes.

Both heavyweight giant Victor Faust (4 fights, 4 wins, 4 knockouts) and super lightweight Volkan Gökcek (4 fights, 4 wins, 2 knockouts) are there and want to achieve their next successes.

They were recently seen at the home event in the EC Boxing Gym, where they recorded clear victories. The opponents will be announced later.