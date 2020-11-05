Tyson Fury regurgitates video as Deontay Wilder alienates himself further

Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has finally issued a response, of a sort, following allegations of cheating by former opponent Deontay Wilder on Halloween.

Instead of a direct retort, Fury is obviously sick and tired of hearing what is becoming repetitive accusations.

‘The Gypsy King’ decided to post an old video of him addressing the argument the first time around.

It said: “I’ve just read an article saying I might have had some ‘blunt objects’ in my gloves. Yeah, two big 19 stone destroyers in each glove.

“Getting punched in the temple may do that do you.

“Unless Deontay Wilder’s own trainer Jay Deas was in on the conspiracy as well along with all the Las Vegas Commission guys who never left the room. Jay Deas was in the room while I had my hands wrapped. He examined them.

“He was in there when I had my gloves put on, examined them, and everybody else was in the room. They don’t leave you. Everybody knows this.”

Meanwhile, Wilder’s comments have further alienated him from the British fans, and some of his own American media are beginning to turn.

The chances of a third fight between Fury and Wilder are becoming more and more remote due to the animosity.

DEONTAY WILDER COMMENTS

Comments made after an initial social media post to 78 Sports TV have not helped the situation.

“I felt perfect. I was backstage and ready to punch a hole in this (inaudible),” he told 78.

“But then I get to the ring, and I start feeling weird, you know like someone had put a muscle relaxer from my water.

“The atmosphere was insane, and it felt like something was about to go down.

“You know, when fights don’t go in your favor, you’re always looking for what happened. All I could reach for was what was in my suit.







“But I would never have worn a suit if it was such a burden on me that I couldn’t fight. Why would I do that?

“This is the heavyweight championship of the world. Why would I do that to myself?”

Fury is now being linked to fighting former European champion Agit Kabayel or Carlos Takam on December 5th.

As for Wilder, a return to action seems to be off the table until at least 2021.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.