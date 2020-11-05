Lewie Edmondson, Danny Murrell to feature on Nov 11 MTK Fight Night

There are two new additions to next week’s MTK Fight Night event, as undefeated Lewie Edmondson returns to action, while youngster Danny Murrell makes his professional debut.

The event takes place on Wednesday 11 November at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

Edmondson (2-0) is back after he was forced to withdraw from his planned bout last month due to testing positive for COVID-19. The Southampton man is once again 100%, and will make his long-awaited return on the card when he goes up against the durable Scott Williams.

The event will also see Dave Allen’s protege Murrell make his highly-anticipated professional debut, as he enters the paid ranks with a contest against the experienced Dale Arrowsmith.

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton said: “It’s great to add these two fights to our action-packed MTK Fight Night event next week.

“It was a shame that Lewie Edmondson had to pull out of his fight last month due to COVID-19, so we’re pleased to be working with Billy Joe Saunders to get him a new date so soon afterwards.

“We’re also excited to see the pro debut of Danny Murrell. He’s come on leaps and bounds under his mentor Dave Allen over the past few years, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he’s capable of.”

Elsewhere on next week’s card, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Hassan Azim makes his professional debut against MJ Hall, and Inder Bassi faces Jack Martin.