Isaiah Steen bids to extend undefeated record on Nov 7 DiBella show

Rising, unbeaten super middleweight prospect Isaiah “Zwop” Steen (14-0, 11 KOs), of Cleveland, OH, has been added as the co-featured bout of Friday’s IMPACT Championship Boxing event, which is brought to you by T&K Boxing Promotions in association with DiBella Entertainment.

The card, headlined by an exciting women’s world title fight between Kali Reis and Kandi Wyatt, takes place this Friday, November 6, from the St. Petersburg Clearwater Marriott, in St. Petersburg, FL, and will premiere on IMPACT Network, Saturday, November 7, at 10:30pm ET.

Fighting in the six-round co-main event, Steen faces hard-hitting Colombian Juan De Angel (22-12, 20 KOs), from Barranquilla. Co-promoted by DiBella Entertainment and Holden Productions, and managed by Split-T Management, Steen is coming off of a first-round knockout win against Kenneth Council on February 8.

Steen and his half-brother, super welterweight contender Charles Conwell, were scheduled to share the spotlight last month on SHOWTIME’S “ShoBox” series, but Steen’s bout was cancelled at the last minute when his opponent pulled out with an illness. Trained by Otha Jones and Roshawn Jones, the 6’2” heavy-handed Steen has stopped seven of 11 opponents inside the opening round. Steen began boxing at the age of seven and built an amateur record of 78-24, before his March 2016 pro debut.

In the main event, Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (16-7-1, 5 KOs), of Providence, RI, will meet Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-1, 3 KOs), of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, in a 10-round clash with the vacant WBA world female super lightweight title on the line. The winner of this high stakes battle could be in line for unification matches against IBF champion Mary McGee or WBO champion Christina Linardatou.

Elvis Garcia (8-0, 5 KOs) will clash with Dell Long (7-6-2, 4 KOs), of Artie, WV, in an attractive six-round heavyweight bout. Born in Mexico, now living in Indio, CA, trained by Joel Diaz, Garcia returns to the ring following a victory against Hugo Trujillo. He also recently gained invaluable experience working as the “secret weapon sparring partner” that promoter Eddie Hearn referred to with regard to Anthony Joshua’s preparation for his rematch against Andy Ruiz last year.

Prior to turning pro, Garcia was an outstanding amateur with a record of 85-10, 42 KOs. After winning gold at the Washington State Golden Gloves, as well as a silver and two bronze medals at USA National Tournaments, Garcia moved to Tijuana, Mexico, where he won the Mexican National Championships and the Mexican Golden Gloves Tournament twice. Long is coming off of an unexpected upset win against Don Haynesworth (16-4-1) on August 29, and he also owns a knockout victory against 13-1 Travis Clark.

Heavyweight prospect Jeremiah Milton (1-0, 1 KO), originally from Tulsa, OK, now based in Las Vegas, NV, will compete in a four-round bout against D’Angelo Swaby (1-1, 1 KO), of Nassau, Bahamas. Milton’s pro debut on August 20 lasted just 75 seconds, ending with a knockout of Dennis Vance Jr. As an amateur, Milton was a super heavyweight silver medalist at the 2019 US Olympic Trials. In preparation for his pro debut, Milton sparred with Luis Ortiz, Joe Joyce and Guido Vianello.