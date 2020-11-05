Gervonta Davis may never fight for WBC title despite denial of wrongdoing

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis may never be willing to fight for the World Boxing Council title in the future after a derogatory tweet posted on social media.

The newly-crowned two-weight world champion labeled the whole WBC ‘clowns’ on the back of allegations denied by the organization since.

It’s been claimed by some that the WBC posted on Instagram criticizing Davis following his win over Leo Santa Cruz.

The WBC released a statement on Wednesday categorically ruling out any such notion.

“It has come to our attention that our organization is under attack claiming that the WBC is racist and bias,” said the World Boxing Council.

“These irresponsible accusations derived from the Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz fight. For the record, the WBC has not published in any of our platforms a single post regarding Gervonta Davies or the fight other than a repost of an exemplary publication by Gervonta himself. Which is the following:

“The WBC does not have spokesmen. The only authorized person to speak on behalf of the organization is the WBC President, Mauricio Sulaiman.

“WBC tirelessly fought against apartheid for 18 years. The WBC has led many activations against racism, abuse of power, and discrimination. That’s just to name a few of our active social responsibility worldwide campaigns.

“The WBC stands strong for unity, inclusion, respect, and brotherhood. We regret the irresponsible and false accusations and invite everyone to verify the facts.”







GERVONTA DAVIS U-TURN

Davis could boycott the WBC for the foreseeable unless both sides get together and thrash out their differences.

Sulaiman won’t take kindly to Davis airing such negatively towards the WBC. And likewise, Davis may need further explanation on his end.

For now, Davis has left the post on his account as the argument rumbles on.

With Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez all potentially holding versions of the WBC strap by 2021, Davis could be best-served, making a swift u-turn.

