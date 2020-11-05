Deontay Wilder refuses ‘fake love’ offer of help from Floyd Mayweather

Ryan Hafey / Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather will not be partnering with Deontay Wilder anytime soon after the latter refused flat an offer to train together in the future.

Mayweather discussed the possibility of coaching Wilder following the heavyweight’s loss to Tyson Fury in February.

Wilder was blasted out in seven rounds but has since accused Fury of cheating over gloves and a conspiracy over his water intake.

Now former cornerman Mark Breland was fired in the wake of the defeat after throwing in the towel to save the 35-year-old.

Asked about the chances of linking up with Mayweather, Wilder firmly stated the move was of no interest to him whatsoever.

“My thing is, every fighter I’ve fought, Floyd has bet against me,’ Wilder told 78 Sports TV. “It ain’t even for me to discuss.

“Even with Mark, I need (a trainer I can trust), Mark ain’t on the team no more. Nobody had anything good to say about my trainers before, but all of a sudden, you need him.

“All this time, and all of a sudden now? Why? I don’t need anybody. I’ve made it all this far. Why do I need to change up anything?

“Of course, we need to replace (Mark). And you’re going to see what it is. But nobody has reached out to me.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER REASON

‘The Bronze Bomber’ is also skeptical regarding Mayweather’s reasoning for extended his arm in the media.

“It’s publicity. When I see people do that stuff, it’s for publicity,” pointed out the Alabama Slammer. “But to the offer, thank you, but no thank you. I don’t feel any love from that man.







“Their actions don’t show that. It’s fake love to me, but they know that themselves. They can’t look me in the eyes and tell me they care about me and want to see me do well.

“And they can’t look me in the eyes and be sincere about that because I would feel them. They can’t do that because they know it’s not real. It’s not. It’s for publicity.”

