Anthony Joshua fires at Deontay Wilder for ‘dragging name through mud’

Anthony Joshua believes he has been fully vindicated following the admission by Deontay Wilder that a huge offer was on the table.

Events that WBN was heavily involved in at the time transpired in 2018 as Wilder offered Joshua a massive $100 million check to face him on Showtime.

Joshua countered the offer before things got considerably messy between both sides.

The Briton now sees Wilder’s recent social media post aimed at Tyson Fury as confirmation that he was in the right all along.

Wilder said when calling out Fury for walking away from their trilogy: “When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch.

“You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you. Again being a man of my word, I fought you.”

It didn’t take long for AJ to spot what his American rival had said and to firmly jump all over it.

“It’s hard because, at the time when people are talking, and you see lots of media stuff, you start to believe what that person is saying,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“When time goes by, naturally, the truth will always reveal itself. I get a lot of stick, but I take it with a pinch of salt.

“He admitted it (above). We made him a lucrative offer. But he wanted to face Fury. So be it if that’s what he wanted to do, fine.

DEONTAY WILDER PUNCHES

He continued: “While Wilder was trying to make me look like a bad person, that I didn’t want to enhance the sport, or fight certain fighters. I just had to roll with the punches.

“He has come out and said it himself. We offered him a really good deal, but he wanted to fight Fury.

“People can take it how they want and see what the truth is now.”

WBN covered the whole events transpiring in 2018, which eventually resulted in AJ fighting Alexander Povetkin instead.

