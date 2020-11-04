WBC President to receive top National Sports Award by Mexican Government

The President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar, will be presented with Mexico´s National Sports Award granted by Mexico’s government.

The award ceremony will be held on November 20th and led by the country’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The National Sports Award is a distinction granted by the Mexican federal government through the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE) awarded to athletes, coaches, and sports promoters.

Within the framework of the 45 years of the National Sports Award, the qualifying jury’s voting was carried out for the designation of the winners in its 2020 edition, which took place at the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports.

After an extensive review of the nominations received, as well as an intense process of deliberation, the list of winners was decided:

Softball player Jessica Salazar Valles, cyclist Yahel Castillo Huerta, diver Juan Celaya Hernández, tennis player Renata Zarazúa Ruckstuhl. In Paralympic sport, the winner was Juan Diego García López, who practices the discipline of Taekwondo. In the coaches category, Diankov Stefan Marinov and Jesús Salvador González Arreola will be awarded.

In the category of judges and referees, Lucila Venegas Montes. Fernando Valenzuela will also be recognized for his outstanding sports career. Mauricio Sulaimán will be recognized due to his constant and outstanding efforts to promote and protect sports practice.