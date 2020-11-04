Eddie Hearn sets the date for Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua unification

Dave Thompson

Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, the undisputed heavyweight title Battle of Britain, is set to take place in the spring of 2021 if both sides agree.

Eddie Hearn – the promoter and head figure at Matchroom Boxing – has apparently set Fury vs. Joshua’s date to go ahead.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s ‘AK and Barak Show’ recently, in an interview handed exclusively to WBN, Hearn outlined his thoughts on several points.

Here’s what he said regarding Fury vs. Joshua:

“I cannot see any way Fury-Joshua will not happen on April 21,” he stated. “The only thing we are working on is broadcast rights.

“Both Fury and Joshua’s teams are good with it. Both sides think that they will win.

“This is the only fight to make in 2021, and it will be the biggest fight not only in British Boxing but in World Boxing.

“I want AJ to become the Undisputed World Champion, and we are very close to making this happen.”

TYSON FURY

Fury vs. Joshua is the most talked-about fight in the UK right now. But there are obvious hurdles to overcome.

Deontay Wilder wants a contracted trilogy with Fury. Whilst Oleksandr Usyk has promised to get Joshua stripped by the WBO if he attempts to face Fury before him.

Usyk is the mandatory challenger and has every right to fulfill his stipulation.







WOMEN’s BOXING

In regards to Women’s Boxing, which has been thriving of late, Hearn added: “Women’s Boxing has been a breath of fresh air for me.

“Every card that we have done so far has at least 1 women’s fight on it. It is so refreshing.

“There are great rivalries in the women’s divisions and beef from the amateurs like Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields.

“Bringing Shields to the UK will be a major boost to Shields’ name for it makes her global.

“Marshall would definitely be a great and competent rival for Claressa Shields,” concluded the Essex man.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.