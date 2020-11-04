Thomas LaManna returns with first-round KO in Agua Prieta, Mexico

Elo Tu Revista

Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna (29-4-1) of Millville, New Jersey impressively knocked out Jorge ‘El Tigre’ Pimentel (30-27) of Sonora at 1 minute and 24 seconds of the first round in Agua Prieta, Sonora in a closed-door event.

The contest was held at La Terraza Sport Bar and was organized by Rising Star Promotions México, which has been attracting a lot of attention with its international evenings. The bout was set to 10 rounds in the super welterweight division, where Thomas was looking for a win after two setbacks in his last two bouts.

LaManna quoted “I just want to get back to where I was before I got robbed in California against Brian Mendoza. I know where I belong, but I will just keep getting better and smarter. I would love to fight two more times before the year is over”.

Since the fight began, Pimentel sought with his experience that ‘Cornflake’ would be easy prey, he looked for the scoring round, however, cornflake did not come with good intentions and wanted to return home quickly. It was with a strong right straight to the jaw that pummeled Pimentel to the canvas. The referee did not need to count and ended the fight declaring a KO1 in favor of LaManna.

In the main event fight of the night, Roberto ‘El Viejo’ Valenzuela Jr, (14-2) also known as ‘El Héroe de Nacozari’, came out on his night to forcefully defeat Carlos Jacobo (21-21-1) of Sinaloa, whom he sent to the canvas with a surprising hook to the liver. The bout was scheduled for 8 rounds at super welterweight.

UNDERCARD RESULTS

Middleweight Gabriel Pham (13-2) defeated Víctor Alfonso León (9-13) by TKO at 2 minutes 35 seconds into the second round.

Welterweight Gael Ibarra (5-2) prevails by technical knockout 2 minutes into the second round against Miguel Zavala.

Flyweight Miguel Cartagena (16-6-1) defeated Arcadio Salazar (11-27-3) by knockout at 1 minute, 29 seconds of the fourth round.

Lightweight Misael Isaí Ponce Galaz (14-26-5) of Agua Prieta scored an upset victory over previously unbeaten Puerto Rican Jonathan Kuilan (6-1) by 4 round unanimous decision.

Lightweight Jonel Lorenzo (6-1) dispatched by knockout at minute, 54 seconds of the first roll to Alejandro Aguilar (1-4).





Bantamweight Justice Brand (3-1) of Brooklyn, NY knocked out Rigo Cruz (2-5) at 2 minutes and 55 seconds into the first round

Lightweight, Rey Daniel Díaz (3-0) defeats Guadalupe García (0-6) by knockout at 1:13 of the first round.

Light Heavyweight Edgar Valenzuela (1-0) defeated Jesús Beltrán (0-1) in a battle of pro debuters by way of TKO in the first round.

Ramses Ruiz (4-3) won in 1 round at one minute with 10 seconds to Jonathan Ramos (0-5)