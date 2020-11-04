Super Middleweight contender Junior Younan ready for ring return

Following a month-long training camp in South Florida, Undefeated Super Middleweight Contender Junior Younan, (15-0-1, 10 KOs), has proclaimed himself ready for battle against any of the top fighters in his division.

“I’m ready to go, it’s been a long layoff but after working in South Florida for a month and now training back home in Brooklyn my mind and body are prepared for battle,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’m ready for a top-ten fighter in my division right now; not looking for any tune-ups or stay busy fights, I’ve been out of the ring too long to waste time. We’ll be making strong moves only from here on,” continued Younan, managed by Peter Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors.

Younan last fought on March 9, 2019 winning a unanimous decision over Derrick Findley in Verona, NY.

Said Peter Kahn, “Junior had a tremendous training camp in South Florida, utilizing Centeno’s Sweatbox as his home base for his boxing training and strength and conditioning training, getting the best sparring at a multitude of different gyms.

“As a team we have one mission; to get Junior the biggest possible fights in the super middleweight division on any of the major platforms. He’s never been more focused on pursuing his dream of becoming a world champion and there is no time to waste.”

Younan is trained by his father, Sherif Younan. “Junior is coming to make a statement and prove that he belongs at the top of the 168lb. division. There’s a lot of sheltered fighters in the weight class and we’re here to say your time is up. None of these so-called top names will fight anyone with a winning record, they’re all trying to position themselves for a world title fight that they are undeserving of.”

“I challenge them all to fight Junior and let the fans and media see who’s real and who’s not. It’s not about fighting no-hopers to build up your record, it’s about challenging yourself and earning respect and that’s our mindset.”