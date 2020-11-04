Hassan Azim relishing forthcoming Wakefield pro debut on Nov 11

Highly-rated amateur star Hassan Azim is ready to show the world what he is capable of as he prepares for his professional debut on next week’s action-packed MTK Fight Night event.

Azim faces experienced MJ Hall on the huge show at Production Park Studios in Wakefield on Wednesday 11 November, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on IFL TV.

As an amateur, Pakistan-born Slough hero Azim represented Team GB, winning a bronze medal at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, along with taking silver at the European Youth Championships, and claiming six national titles.

The 20-year-old has been enjoying the transition into the paid ranks, and has lifted the lid on how things have been going alongside his talented brother, Adam, who is also set to make his professional debut with MTK Global in the near future.

Azim said: “I am very much looking forward to making my professional debut. It has been a long time coming and it is now nearly here.

“I am known for my power and the professional ranks will suit me better. I am still going to use the footwork like an amateur, but I will be able to slow it down and throw the right shots. It’s not a race, it is a marathon.

I train with my brother Adam, and nobody trains harder than him. He is an inspiration and what you call a motivator. We not only test each other, but we motivate each other too.

“We are always trying to beat each other’s targets and records, so it’s great having someone there all the time pushing you hard.”

Elsewhere on next week’s card, British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion Lee McGregor challenges Karim Guerfi for the EBU bantamweight title, Tursynbay Kulakhmet goes up against Macaulay McGowan for the vacant WBC International super-welterweight title, Paddy Donovan meets Jumanne Camero, Jack Rafferty takes on Tom Hill, Jack Martin faces Inder Bassi.