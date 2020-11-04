Frank Warren signs Merseyside middleweight James Heneghan

UNBEATEN MERSEYSIDE MIDDLEWEIGHT James Heneghan has signed a promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

The 22-year-old from the Wirral has reached 4-0 in his professional career with his wins coming over the four-round distance and all staged in Liverpool, with his debut having taken place at Olympia, Liverpool in April of last year.

The flashy southpaw, trained by John Gillies at the Four Corners Gym, campaigned as an amateur over 40 fights – losing only six – and won a number of area titles and North West championships, while also boxing internationally.

“I am over the moon and it makes all the hard work worthwhile with getting to sign with a big Hall of Fame promoter,” said Heneghan on becoming a Queensberry fighter. “I think I needed a boost after not being able to fight and this gives me something to work towards.

“It has been hard with having no certain dates while everything has been upside down, so this gives me a big lift to carry on training hard.”

Heneghan took inspiration in July from seeing three fellow Mersey men in Nick Ball, Andrew Cain and Brad Strand perform on the BT Sport stage and he believes there will be the strength in depth moving forward to take the show on the road back to Liverpool when fans return to ringside.

“Definitely, between those three from Everton Red, myself, JJ Metcalf and Sam Maxwell, if everyone keeps on performing then there should really be a big chance of shows coming back to Liverpool.”

Style-wise, Heneghan promises that doesn’t conform to the conventional and insists he is a risk-taker that fans will enjoy watching.

“It’s different and everything you are taught not to do, really. Like hands down, reacting without my hands being up at all. I think why some people like it is because there are risks involved because, with your hands constantly down, you are going to catch one, aren’t you?

“That is the risk I take and it is the way I fight. When my hands are up I don’t react as quickly as when my hands are down. I like to see everything!”





Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to add another quality young prospect to our ranks and James comes highly recommended. We are developing a strong pool of top young fighters in the Liverpool region and, when things finally get back to normal, we will have huge scope to deliver big shows for the fans up there.

“James operates in a marquee weight division with a style very much of his own and I am looking forward to guiding him towards title success as his career progresses.”