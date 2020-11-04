Demetrius Andrade: The big names can’t duck me forever

Demetrius Andrade will take on Dusty Harrison in a stay-busy fight later this month, knowing his efforts to land a big fish have been unsuccessful once again.

The two-weight world champion has been aiming to face the top contenders for some time now. None of them have yet agreed to the challenge.

Canelo, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Jermall Charlo, and Gennadiy Golovkin have all been on Andrade’s lips of late.

It could be well into 2021 before any are reeled in.

Speaking about his quest and having to accept lower opposition once again, Andrade said: “It’s me again!

“I thought long and hard about this. At the end of the day, this is another opportunity for me to go out there, get another win, and look spectacular doing it.

“Testing what my body feels like at 168 pounds.

“I am fighting a young, undefeated guy, who was a good amateur and had been waiting for his moment.

“This is his moment, fighting me. I need to make sure I’m ready because he’s hungry, and beating me changes his life.”

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE CHASING

He continued: “Is this the big fight I wanted, or have been chasing? No. But what am I supposed to do? Sit here and keep waiting for someone to answer the phone or accept one of Eddie’s offers? I’m in the prime of my career, and I want to stay busy and fight as much as possible.

“With everything going on with COVID, you don’t know what’s going to happen. I have the opportunity to fight now, and I’m taking it.







“My job is to go out there, take care of business on November 27 and then 2021. It’s time for one of these big names to step up to the plate.

“You can’t duck me forever. Let’s give the fans what they want and deserve to see.”

Andrade vs. Harrison will be televised on DAZN in the United States.

