Danny Dignum pitted against Gino Kanters on Golden Contract card

Undefeated Danny Dignum will go up against dangerous Dutchman Gino Kanters on the huge Golden Contract finals card on Wednesday 2 December.

Dignum (13-0, 7 KOs) meets Kanters (8-3-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-round battle at Production Park Studios in Wakefield, live on Sky Sports in association with Matchroom Boxing, and on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

It’s the latest addition to the must-see event next month, with Dignum looking to build on his stoppage win over Alfredo Meli in March, while Kanters has lost just one of his last seven contests.

Dignum said: “I’m really excited to be back. It’s been a while and I’ve been training through lockdown so I’m looking forward to getting out now.

“I’ve seen Kanters a lot and he’s a very strong fighter who will be in my face putting the pressure on looking for big punches, but I’m too smart for that and it’s showed in my last two fights.

“I believe he’s going to walk on to too many punches, but I have to be switched on for what’s coming back. He is strong and durable so it will be a good fight.”

Kanters said: “I’m looking forward to fighting Dignum. He’s really well ranked, but I’m sure I have got a great chance of winning this fight and making a name for myself.

“I’ve seen him fight a couple times, and I see this as my big chance to breakthrough. He holds the WBO European title, and while this isn’t a title fight, a win here would mean I’ve beaten the champion.”

Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re thrilled to add this brilliant fight between Danny Dignum and Gino Kanters to the huge Golden Contract finals card.

“We’ve been trying for months to match Dignum and a lot of fighters haven’t fancied it, so huge credit must go to Kanters for stepping up and taking this challenge.





“Dignum has gone from strength to strength in his career over the past few years and we have some high hopes for him, but Kanters is always involved in exciting fights and has operated at a high level, so this looks set to be a great battle.”

The fight between Egbunike and Eubank is part of the massive #GoldenContract card on December 2, which sees Jazza Dickens take on Ryan Walsh in the featherweight final, while Ricards Bolotniks clashes with Serge Michel in the light-heavyweight final. A superb battle between two undefeated fighters also take places at super-lightweight, as Daniel Egbunike clashes with Harlem Eubank.