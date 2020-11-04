Breaking Bad star R.J. Mitte remains active as WBC Ambassador.

Renowned actor R.J. Mitte, known worldwide for his role as Walter White Jr. in the hit television series “Breaking Bad,” was appointed a few months ago as an ambassador of the WBC, President Mauricio Sulaimán.

R.J. Mitte, who had outreach with the WBC at the 2019 Mr. Amigo festivities with Julio César Chávez in Brownsville, Texas, has always been very active in supporting his community.

Mitte, who is recognized worldwide for his performances, is a resident of the Rio Grande Valley, Texas.

“My grandfather was a basketball coach here in the Valley. This is a special place. Now that I have the honor of being an ambassador for the World Boxing Council, I have a responsibility to work hard to provide opportunities to those who need it most.” Mitte commented.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re from or who you are … You always find people who will tell you ‘I can’t.’ I’m part of this movement to remind people that we all have tools to be a champion.”