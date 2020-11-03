Boxing fans raging at Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. ‘geriatric Pay Per View’

Boxing fans are up in arms at the fact Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are trading blows in their 50’s and subsequently charging a fee to see it on TV.

Despite their obvious lack of mobility and the fact both men are miles past their prime, United States subscribers are being asked to fork out an eye-watering $50 for the privilege.

Many in the sport see it as a blatant money grab. Even adding a YouTuber bereft of any real boxing talent into the bargain to justify the price.

But it’s the United Kingdom section of supporters that have once again won the social media stakes.

Some of the responses to BT Sport’s recent announcement that they will broadcast the event live in the UK on their Box Office platform for a rumored fee of £14.95 (around $20) has stirred up the murder hornet’s nest.

One commenter stated BT Sport should show the ‘geriatric PPV’ on their normal network. A platform that already costs a subscription fee per month.

While others gave the sports network both barrels.

“This is deranged,” said one. Others said, ‘Shocking.’ And ‘Seriously, Pay Per View for this?’

The negativity was always going to be a given. But what the UK fraternity is really questioning is why Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce were persuaded to face-off without their original Pay Per View status.

Weeks later, they found out that BT Sport would be purchasing an over-age exhibition intending to place that on the paid platform instead.

Promoter Frank Warren took pride in making the official announcement that Dubois vs Joyce would not be charged at an extra fee.







MIKE TYSON vs ROY JONES JR FEE

Therefore, Tyson, 54, vs. Jones, 51, seems like a firm kick in the balls.

Furthermore, it was pointed out that BT Sport, along with their rivals at Sky Sports, negated the TV rights for Teofimo Lopez vs. Vasyl Lomachenko and Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz. But then BT jumped at the chance to sell Tyson vs. Jones to the UK fans.

Besides all the gripes, a section of enthusiastic punters said they would be on board if the price came in between £5 and £10. Unlikely, though.

We wait for confirmation from BT Sport. The price is due any day now.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN celebrated its 10th Anniversary on August 1st, 2020. WBN is one of the top-visited boxing news websites in the world. Phil Jay is an Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay