EXCLUSIVE: Confirmed – Povetkin hospitalization and fake ‘official’ Twitter

Alexander Povetkin is being checked over in hospital, promoter Andriy Ryabinskiy has confirmed to WBN. Mr. Ryabinskiy has also informed WBN an ‘official’ Povetkin Twitter account is fake.

WBN learned on Tuesday that something big was happening regarding the Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte rematch. Hours later, Matchroom Boxing put out a statement.

“Alexander Povetkin has been forced to withdraw from his Saturday, November 21 contest with Dillian Whyte due to testing positive for COVID-19.

“The pair were due to rematch at The SSE Arena, Wembley, live on Sky Sports Box Office but will now face each other on a later date to be confirmed soon.

"Further details on the November 21 show will follow shortly."







Rybainskiy has since aired his views on the developments when informing World Boxing News of his views.

“The Povetkin vs. Whyte rematch has been postponed,” Ryabinskiy exclusively told World Boxing News. “Povetkin fell ill with the coronavirus infection.

“He is now under the supervision of doctors in one of the Moscow clinics, taking care of his health.”

On Povetkin’s current condition, Ryabinskiy added: “The course of the disease is normal,” he said. “There is a fever, but there are no critical complications.

“We will hope that he will be able to recover quickly enough. But due to the nature of the virus, we think that the fight will only take place next year.

"There is no talk about changing the opponent at the moment. Povetkin will still box with Whyte."







ALEXANDER POVETKIN – TWITTER

With access to Mr. Ryabinskiy, WBN took the opportunity to clarify whether an account claiming to be Alexander’s ‘official’ Twitter and posting some eye-popping content since July was real.

It was then rubberstamped that Alexander does not have any such ‘official’ social media account on that platform.

‘Sasha does not have a Twitter account. This one is fake. Sasha has no Twitter account at all,” confirmed the World of Boxing promoter to WBN.

The veteran does have an official Instagram. Follow at @povetkinalexandr.

