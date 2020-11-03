‘I’m glad to be alive’ – Brain injury sees warrior Alex Saucedo retire at 26

Mikey Williams

Former world title challenger and Mexican-American hardman Alex Saucedo reflected on his enforced retirement announced over the weekend.

Firstly, the 26-year-old took to the ring two weeks ago to face off against the undefeated Arnold Barboza Jr. The result was a three-day hospital stay.

As he always does, Saucedo fought fire with fire against a tough opponent, eventually losing a unanimous decision despite putting Barboza on the canvas.

In typical fashion, Saucedo almost stole the show on what was one of this year’s best cards, highlighted by Teofimo Lopez defeating Vasyl Lomachenko.

His promoters at Top Rank then confirmed the news that Saucedo will never compete in a professional ring again.

“The fighting pride of OKC, Alex Saucedo, has retired from the sport.

“A warrior inside the ring and a class act outside the ropes – Top Rank wishes Alex and his family all the best,” they said.

Eight rounds down, two to go. Saucedo & Barboza are still throwing INSANE leather. 👀#LomaLopez | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/MjcmEIbh5w — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 18, 2020

Initially, the confirmation was made by award-winning boxing writer Mark Kriegel during another broadcast over the weekend.

“My career is done,” Saucedo has reportedly told Kriegel. “But I’m glad to be alive.”

Spending three days in the hospital, the Oklahoma fighter had two separate bleeds on his brain, caused by the fire-fight with Barboza.

The pair continually targeted the head for the whole duration of the ten rounds. They were engaged in a tremendous battle.

Statistics at the final bell uncovered that the two warriors threw almost one thousand punches between them.

Little did Saucedo know it would be his last.







ALEX SAUCEDO FUTURE

At the tender age of 26, Saucedo has been forced on to pastures new. It’s hard to see how he will leave the sport behind, though.

Saucedo lived and breathed the sport and was highly-touted to seal a world title belt eventually.

Furthermore, WBN would like to wish Alex all the best for the future.

