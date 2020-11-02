Demand intensifies for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III, not Carlos Takam

Esther Lin / Mark Robinson

Deontay Wilder has accused Tyson Fury of attempting to fight Carlos Takam instead of giving him an agreed and contracted third offering.

Now, the American says a trilogy has to happen amidst several conspiracy theories bandied around by Wilder and his supporters.

Taking to social media in a rant that caused shockwaves around the boxing world over the weekend, Deontay Wilder didn’t hold anything back.

From Fury’s gloves to his tactics, Wilder gave ‘The Gypsy King’ every barrel possible in a bid to provoke a return to their agreement.

Wilder is pushing for Fury to cancel any plans to face Takam in London on December 5th and to settle their argument once and for all.

“Tyson Fury, it’s time for you to be a man and honor your agreement,” pointed out Wilder. “What is this bull**** of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me? – You got to be kidding.

“When you were going through your darkest time, I told you that if you got yourself together, I would give you a title shot. Being a man of my word, I gave you the title shot.

“When that fight was a draw, I told you that I would give you a rematch. You know I was offered more money to fight Joshua than I was getting to fight you.

“Again, being a man of my word, I fought you like I said I would.

“In the rematch agreement, there was a rematch clause. Now it is time for you to be a man and honor your word instead of trying to weasel out of our agreement.

“Scared people run but a scary man will break his contract you coward Azz B**čh!”







TYSON FURY vs DEONTAY WILDER III

In all likeliness, Fury vs. Wilder III won’t take place without fans, but the recent Gervonta Davis event has given hope this can happen.

Depending on who you believe, Davis vs. Santa Cruz was witnessed by between 9,000 and 11,000 fans at The Alamodome in Texas. Something of this ilk can work at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

There’s no reason why it couldn’t. It’s just down to both sides thrashing out a deal to potentially meet around February of 2021.

Fans would much rather see that come to fruition than Fury vs. Takam. Especially after this weekend’s events.

