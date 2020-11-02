Shakan Pitters v Craig Richards pushed back to December 18

Lawrence Lustig

Following an injury sustained in training and on medical advice, British Light-Heavyweight Champion Shakan Pitters has had to withdraw from his title defence against Craig Richards on Saturday 14th November.

Promoter Mick Hennessy has managed to reschedule the highly-anticipated showdown for Friday 18th December to be broadcast live and exclusive on free-to-air Channel 5 in the UK.

Further details will be announced in due course with the full supporting undercard.

Channel 5 recently broadcast the mega-fight between Gervonta Davis vs. Leo Santa Cruz is live on Channel 5.

The fight is still available on Channel 5’s streaming service My5 from 9am Sunday morning, as well as on ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV in the UK.