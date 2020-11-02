‘The New Manny Pacquiao’ is being molded into, well, Manny Pacquiao

MP8

Manny Pacquiao trainer Freddie Roach is spending time molding a new Filipino sensation into another version of the eight-weight boxing legend.

Eumir Marcial, a newly-turned professional with Olympic ambitions, was touted to Roach as his work helping Manny Pacquiao become a superstar in the United States.

Signing with Pacquiao’s promotional company MP8, Marcial is already being pressed as a world champion of the future.

Now with Roach on board, the sky is the limit for the talented 25-year-old.

Roach believes he has another top draw athlete on his hands with a hard-as-nails attitude.

Asked whether Marcial was one to watch for the future, Roach answered: “He sure is,” in an interview with Press Box PR.

“Eumir hits really hard. He’s a very slick southpaw and a pleasure to train. He has a good work ethic, he works his tail off, and he soaks in everything he is taught.”

Giving an example of just how dedicated Marcial is, Roach concluded: “He speaks three or four different languages fluently. He’s very bright.

“Just a few days into camp, his brother passed away, and he decided to stay in camp instead of going back to the Philippines for the funeral.

“I know he was hurting inside, but that showed me his dedication to being the best. He wants to bring Olympic gold and a world title belt back to the Philippines.

“He loves his country so much. He’s a gem.”







MANNY PACQUIAO GUIDANCE

With Roach and Pacquiao’s help, there’s no doubt about Marcial having the best platform to increase his profile.

The Philippines cry out for another hero as Pacquiao begins the inevitable winding down of his long and glittering career.

Marcial firstly wants that top amateur prize before being fast-tracked to a world title shot in the next few years.

Therefore, the sky really is the limit for Marcial, who, like Manny Pacquiao, has a whole country of people cheering him on.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.