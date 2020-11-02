Israel Mercado remains undefeated, defeats Mike Sanchez on 321 Boxing

Carlos Baeza

On Sunday night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, Thompson Boxing Promotions hosted the third edition of its 3.2.1. Boxing series. In the 8-round main event, Israel “Bad Ways” Mercado (9-0, 7 KOs) remained undefeated with a hard-fought unanimous decision against Mike Sanchez (6-1-1, 2 KOs), of Colton, Ca.

From the opening bell, Mercado used effective footwork and lateral movement to set up his shots as Sanchez was the aggressor. Because of Mercado’s movement, Sanchez was getting frustrated as the fight continued into the later rounds. Sanchez was missing his target while throwing a lot of wile punches. Mercado got stronger as the fight went on and landed some powerful uppercuts in the final rounds. Scorecards read 80-72, 79-73, 77-75 all in favor of Mercado.

“It feels good to come out victorious, especially against another undefeated fighter,” said Mercado. “In my last fight I beat Valdovinos, who was also unbeaten at the time. I have a long way to go but I’m headed in the right direction. Tonight I proved to myself and my team, as well as those watching, that I can go eight full rounds. I know with hard work, I’ll become a big name in this sport.”

The 4-round co-feature showcased welterweights prospects Esteban “Stone Hands” Munoz (3-1, 2 KO), of San Bernardino, CA, vs. McArio DelCastillo (0-4), of Santa Monica, Ca. Munoz landed clean shots throughout the bout as DelCasillo did his best to apply effective pressure. Munoz dominated each round winning by unanimous decision. Scorecards read 40-36 across the board.

“This was a good fight for me, and I dominated from the opening bell,” stated Munoz. “I landed a lot of powerful blows and almost got him out of there, but he was a tough opponent. I’m ready to get back in the ring as soon as possible as I didn’t take any punishment.”

The opening bout featured two fighters making their pro debuts in the super bantamweight division as Lazaro Vargas (1-0, 1 KO) of Indio, CA, faced Szel Martinez (0-1) Vargas landed a picture perfect straight right hand body blow to the mid-section of Martinez, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the :22 second mark of round one.

“This was my pro debut and wanted to come out aggressive and make a statement,” said Vargas. “I knew he wasn’t going to get up after I landed that straight right to his body. It was a perfect shot and I’m happy with my performance. As soon as I get back home I’ll be right back in the gym.”