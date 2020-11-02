Deontay Wilder is a very, very, very, very angry man

@bronzebomber / Mikey Williams

There’s an angry man in the heavyweight division. A very, very, very, very angry man in former World Boxing Council champion Deontay Wilder.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ releasing an explosive video on Halloween has been the talk of the town since Wilder made accusations already leveled at former fore Tyson Fury on YouTube and social media.

Fury’s gloves are the subject of several clips doing the rounds on the world’s biggest video uploading platform. Wilder himself has now endorsed them all.

The American is on board with claims that Fury tampered with his gloves in both contests and stoked fires, which could get legal in what has become a messy situation.

Already negating their contracted third match-up, Fury is reportedly moving on to a homecoming clash on December 5th. This is yet to be confirmed by promoter Frank Warren, though.

Deontay Wilder may have already launched his own fight against the planned deviation from Fury’s original plan, which the 35-year-old believes is attempting to fight Carlos Takam.

“The Bible will tell us that silence is golden. But my ears can still hear, and my eyes can still see,” began Wilder in what was clearly a produced video with music in the background and graphics. “The Bible also tells us to be swift to hear and slow to speak.

“You see, what you don’t understand – thief – is what you did is what my people deal with all the time.

“In the first fight, when Ricky Hatton (co-trainer) was pulling down your gloves to put your fist in the improper position, you all tried the same method the second time.

“But this time, you scratched flesh out of my ears, which caused my ears to bleed. It’s impossible for a brand new ten-ounce glove to keep it smashed in or to have loose space.”

🤴🏿Fury Be A Man 🖕🏿@Tyson_Fury it is time for you to be a man and honor your agreement.

What is this bullshit of you fighting Carlos Takam instead of me, you got to be kidding… pic.twitter.com/qeo47CfHi4 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) October 31, 2020

He continued: “I believe that you put something hard in your glove. Something the size and the shape of an egg weight. That’s the reason the side of my face swelled up in the size of an egg weight form.

“It left a dent in my face as well.

DEONTAY WILDER NOT DOWN

“But in the midst of it all, you still couldn’t keep this king down. You would have had to kill me.

“In the end, it took a c**p in a bucket referee (Kenny Bayless) and a disloyal trainer (Mark Breland) to throw the towel in just to stop me.”







“And as The Bible says, ‘Excuses may be found from a thief who steals because he is starved. If he is caught, he will have to pay back seven times what he stole, even if he has to sell everything in his house’.

“Payback is coming.”

Struth. We definitely have not heard the last of this.

