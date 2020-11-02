Boxing is one of the oldest sports in the world, with its roots coming from antiquity. It seems that all of the ancient states all across the world had its version, with some of them, such as the Egyptians, even using leather gloves for fists 5000 years ago.

Modern boxing rose from illegal fights and prizefighting and became a multibillion-dollar industry in the 20th century. Therefore, boxing and gambling were interconnected for ages, and boxing is certainly one of the first sports that allowed spectators to bet on the winner. In this article, we will show you how to find the best places and odds to bet on boxing. It that quest, it is of utmost importance to rely on expertise from your fellow gamblers, and there is no better place than WeGamble for doing that.

Boxing Betting Guide

First of all, if you never bet on boxing before, you need to know the markets first. Boxing betting markets are more complex and harder to exploit than football betting markets, so we advise you to start with lesser betting amounts.

Of course, the most straightforward bet is an outright win, but in most cases, there is no point laying your bet on it. Usually, one boxer will be dubbed as a heavy favorite and unless you want to wait for that huge surprise match, you don’t need to spend your money on that. Other markets include the total number of rounds, propositional bets, or markets unique to this sport, such as some fight-specific outcomes, for example, total punches landed or total punches thrown.

It is easy to make a mistake when betting on these kinds of markets, but with the use of statistics and a deep understanding of the characteristics and general strategy of every fighter, you might be able to see good bets in those specific markets.

Also, following boxing news is very important to be completely updated about everything that happens with the fight you are targeting.

Top 5 Boxing Sportsbooks

All major sportsbooks offer boxing matches for betting, but there is a huge difference when it comes to the number of matches offered. You will find the top fights everywhere, but some fights can be found only at one or two sportsbooks.

Betway is certainly the best sportsbook when it comes to the offer of boxing matches. You will be able to find the most matches there, compared to any other sportsbook out there. If you want to bet on some lesser-known fighter, you should search for it at Betway.

Betfred is the sportsbook when it comes to odds. They are slightly ahead of Paddy Power and Bet Victor. Betfred is not bad when it comes to betting markets as well – if you can find a fight there, you shouldn’t look further, and just bet at Betfred.

Bet 365 is an all-round option with solid odds and a solid offer. They don’t excel in anything, but they do everything good enough, which is one of the primary reasons why they are one of the most famous and best sportsbooks in the world.

Last, but not least, you should try Unibet, which has one of the top boxing-dedicated welcome bonuses in the industry. You will get a 100% matched first deposit up to EUR 100 if you register now.







Summary

Betting, and especially winning by betting on boxing is not easy, even if you are a huge fan of the sport. You need a deep understanding of the markets and even boxers. This is not a typical fighting sport, this is much more than that and it is not strange that many people consider boxing as an art.

Heavyweight boxing always attracted the most attention, but when it comes to betting, it is better to find some lighter weight fights, where you can take advantage of some minor betting markets.

All in all, betting on boxing is not for everyone – it is only for the gamblers who are well aware of the risks, of the unpredictable nature of fighters involved, and the specific conditions of every particular fight. Only those who can master all these unique features of the sport can be called experts in the field of betting on boxing.