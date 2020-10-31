Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua unification will never happen – Hall of Famer

DAZN / Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have been warned by a Hall of Fame promoter that their planned 2021 blockbuster will never take place.

Bob Arum, who looks after the United States affairs of Bulgarian brute and number one heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev, says Joshua won’t know what’s hit him on December 12th.

AJ and Fury opened up talks and quickly agreed on a 50-50 deal earlier this year despite the fact both had challenges to face. In Joshua’s case, more than one.

Arum is sure Pulev will end to the United Kingdom talk of a huge Pay Per View blockbuster when he heads to London in the next few weeks.

“Eddie Hearn better watch out. Kubrat Pulev is going to destroy his plan for a Joshua-Tyson Fury unification fight,” predicted Bob Arum, the Top Rank Chairman.

John Wirt, President of Epic Sports and Entertainment, added his own thoughts and even backed a Pulev stoppage.

“Crowd or no crowd, we are coming to AJ’s backyard to claim the titles, come December 12. There will be no more excuses or delays.

“I guarantee that it will be an epic battle. Kubrat will stop AJ inside the distance.”

Pulev (28-1, 14 KOs), the IBF’s No.1-ranked heavyweight, gets his second shot at World honors. The chance comes after his defeat to modern legend Wladimir Klitschko in 2014.

The reverse remains the only loss of his 29-fight professional career.

“Since then, he has won six fights in a row. They include victories over Derek Chisora and an IBF Eliminator win over Hughie Fury in 2018.

ANTHONY JOSHUA LOSSES

The Bulgarian superstar was set to challenge Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in October 2017 but was forced to withdraw through an injury.

Pulev will now get his opportunity to ruin the champion’s plans to face Fury in an all-British blockbuster showdown in the future.







A win would see Pulev take hold of four world title belts. The 39-year-old would become the main target for Fury if successful.

UK fans will hope Fury still wants to face Joshua – even if he has two damaging defeats on his record.

Follow WBN on TWITTER. FACEBOOK. INSTAGRAM. Subscribe to YOUTUBE.