Toka Kahn Clary, Wancha CP Freshmart score stoppage victories

In a contest taking place in Warwick, Rhode Island, USA, Super Featherweight Toka Kahn Clary (28-2) defeated Jonathan Perez.

It was a comfortable return to action for Clary as he stops Perez in two rounds. Clary dominated the first with an overmatched Perez, mainly on the defensive.

In the second, a southpaw left from Clary sent Perez into the ropes. The Colombian showed some fire by punching his way off the ropes, but Clary had him back up again, and a left uppercut dumped Perez on the floor propped up against the ropes.

Perez climbed to his feet but was bent double, and when he just dropped to his knees again, the referee stopped the fight.

It was the first outing for the Liberian-born former National Golden Gloves champion for exactly 14 months.

He has won 9 of his last 10 fights, but the loss was in a big fight against Kid Galahad in Boston, where he was beaten on a unanimous decision.

Colombian Perez, who started out as a flyweight, is 2-11 in his last 13 fights.







Rangsit, Thailand: Super Feather: Wancha CP Freshmart (17-1) W KO 5 Omar El Ouers (0-2-1)

Wancha (Kittithat Ungsrivongs) wins in the end, but El Ouers proves a tougher test than expected. The Thai pressed hard, but El Ouers showed a solid guard and some hurtful counter-punching, and it even looked as though he had scored a knockdown, but it was ruled a slip.

El Ouers looked to be tiring in the fourth, but at the end of the round, the open scoring had them even on two cards at 38-38 with third reading 39-37 to Wancha.

In the fifth, a stunning right from Wancha put El Ouers down. The Moroccan tried to rise but slumped back to the floor and was counted out.

Wancha, 21, wins the vacant WBC ABC title with his tenth inside the distance victory. His loss came against China’s Que Xu in 2018, and this is his seventh win as he rebuilds.

El Ouers had drawn with 32-1 Kongfah in his last contest and showed here he can fight.