Floyd Mayweather puts a final nail in the Manny Pacquiao rematch coffin

As World Boxing News reported last week, Floyd Mayweather will never fight Manny Pacquiao in a competitive ring again.

False reports swirled last year that the pair had agreed on a summer 2020 rematch. This was never the case.

As WBN also exclusively confirmed, what was on the table was mega-money interest from the Middle East in Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II.

Saudi Arabian business people wanted Mayweather and Pacquiao to dance one more time.

The 43-year-old has now rubberstamped it will not happen in any form of professional capacity.

“As of right now, I’m doing exhibitions,” Mayweather told CNN en Español. “I’m 100% sure that I’m not fighting against any boxer anymore.

MANNY PACQUIAO

“So, that’s out of the question (a Manny Pacquiao rematch). I mean, my faculties mean a lot to me.

“Money doesn’t make me, I make money, and my health is more important than money.

“As far as me doing exhibitions and me fighting MMA guys, will I do that in a boxing ring? Absolutely.”

Mayweather is currently gearing up to help protege Gervonta Davis make the most Pau Per View sales possible on his Showtime PPV debut.

The ‘Money’ man has used his vast social media channels of millions to put the word out to his loyal base to buy the fight with Leo Santa Cruz.

PAY PER VIEW

As the man himself pointed out, whatever he now touches turns to gold. He earned that right in the ring.

“Anything I [do] now, my money is guaranteed because my name is engraved in stone,” pointed out the five-weight legend. “I’ve proven myself for over twenty years of what I can do.

“The numbers I can do on pay per view as well as streaming, so I’ve shown what I can do.







“Now it’s time for these young fighters to go out there on Halloween and show what they can do. I’m pretty sure Leo is in tip-top shape because Tank is in tip-top shape.

“They need to go out there and do what they do.

“They are gonna have a crowd, and we want the crowd to shake some things up to see what these guys can do under pressure,” he concluded.

Watch Davis vs. Santa Cruz tonight on Showtime PPV.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.