WBC release official quarterly report, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III?

World Boxing Council chiefs have outlined the situation as it stands between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in their quarterly report.

After Fury attempted to move on from Wilder and fight in the UK, the WBC has revealed its stance.

It seems nothing has changed in their eyes, days on from President Mauricio Sulaiman exclusively informing WBN that Fury had not requested a title defense yet.

‘The Gypsy King’ is eyeing a December 5th return to England. Whether the WBC strap will be up for grabs is another story entirely.

Before the Covid pandemic hit, Fury and Wilder were locked in a contracted trilogy match-up.

The WBC’s report, handed to WBN on Friday, reads as follows:

WHAT HAPPENED DURING LAST QUARTER

Matchroom has requested the August 22 fight between interim champion Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

The authorization came from the WBC for the winner to be awarded the Diamond belt.

This proposal has been authorized. If Dillian Whyte wins, he will be ratified as the official challenger to face the winner of Fury vs. Wilder III.

Fury was confirmed to make a voluntary defense against Deontay Wilder. The fight was scheduled for December 19.

The winner of Fury vs. Wilder III is required to fight Whyte if he wins his match against Povetkin.

Queensberry Promotions received clarification from the WBC after expressing their concern that February was the mandatory fight deadline.

It was clarified that one day after the fight between Fury vs. Wilder 3, the period of free negotiations would begin.

Silver champion Daniel Dubois is defending his crown against Joe Joyce on October 24.

ACTIVITY AFTER THE CONVENTION

• Alexander Povetkin defeated Dillian Whyte by KO5 and won the interim title on August 22. Povetkin was awarded the Diamond Belt as a special trophy.

*. Alexander Povetkin vs. Dillian Whyte rematch scheduled for November 21. A defense of the Interim title.

• Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce to fight for the silver title has been postponed to November 28 in UK.







DEONTAY WILDER

Nothing in the WBC’s report clarifies anything other than a Deontay Wilder fight for Tyson Fury. Further information is expected in the coming days.

Fury certainly wants to fight. But whether that is in a non-title capacity has become the big conundrum.

Wilder has remained silent on his next move after losing to Fury in February.

