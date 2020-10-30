Tyson Fury co-feature bout off as Deontay Wilder ignores Brit rival

Tyson Fury is searching for a new co-feature bout for his homecoming clash on December 5th on the back of Deontay Wilder blanking him.

Michael Conlan, who previously informed WBN of his fight on the bill scheduled to occur at the Royal Albert Hall, announced an injury in a devastating deviation.

“Absolutely devastated to announce I will no longer be fighting December 5. Back home now recovering.

“Doc said I’ll be out for eight to twelve weeks. I’ll be back sooner. Just watch,” said Conlan.

Conlan was due to battle Isaac Dogboe in a world title eliminator with the World Boxing Organization.

The Irishman was ready to take that next step to a world championship after an impressive run.

Doubts are now creeping in regarding the Tyson Fury event as a new co-feature will need to be found sharpish.

Fury is set to fight in England for the first time in thirty months. At present, just five weeks are remaining.

An opponent is yet to be confirmed, and the World Boxing Council recently exclusively told World Boxing News that ‘The Gypsy King’ hadn’t even requested a defense of his green and gold strap.

TYSON FURY HOMECOMING

All is not looking good for Fury to get out this year following his decision to leave a trilogy versus Deontay Wilder on the sidelines.

Wilder disagreed on a date for the third clash after Fury defeated him in seven rounds last February. Fury got tired of waiting.

These latest developments don’t help the situation Fury finds himself in.







‘The Bronze Bomber’ has largely been silent since suffering his first career loss, only appearing on social media on a few rare occasions.

In the aftermath, he vowed to come back stronger.

Ending a two-month absence this week, Wilder took to his platforms to plug the Pay Per View debut of Gervonta Davis. The American has made no mention of Fury for months.

What happens now is anyone’s guess.

Phil Jay is Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.