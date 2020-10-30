Raeese “The Beast” Aleem patiently waiting for title shot call

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight contender Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (17-0, 11 KOS) continues to train hard as he awaits for an opportunity to fight for the 122-pound world title.

Promoted by Marshall Kauffman’s King Promotions, Aleem has recently climbed up the ranks as he is currently rated WBA # 2 and IBF #11. His latest victories against WBA #1 rated Marcus Bates (11-2-1, 8 KOs), and Adam Lopez (19-4-2, 9 KOs), were seen by the masses on ShoBox: The New Generation.

“I left everything to chase my dream and pursue my career in boxing,” said Aleem, from his training headquarters in Las Vegas. “I feel like I’ve been fighting under the radar, but that’s not stopping me. I’m still working hard on perfecting all aspects of my game. I’m not stopping until that title shot comes, and when it does, I’m bringing it home.”

“I think Raeese has excellent boxing skills and ability as he is ready to fight for a title right now,” manager Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing stated. “His hard work and determination are what makes him great. He’s training hard and is ready to challenge any of the champions at the super bantamweight division.”

“The beast is raring to go.” said his promoter Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions. “He will not turn down any opportunity that is presented to him. Brandon Figueroa, Stephen Fulton, Angelo Leo, Danny Roman, Luis Nery are just a few names that we are looking at. We are just waiting for someone to step up to the plate. Aleem is hungry and is willing to fight anyone. He’s always ready to work, he’s known as the Beast for a reason. For now, Raeese will continue to train hard, have patience, and remain focused until we get the call.”